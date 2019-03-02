FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 202

artikul:

Alright, I'll show off like Rena ))))

Yesterday I improved cognitiveness in my trading robot, added temporary fibs to watch drawdowns, cleaned MM on limit and market orders, added TP )))). Now I will try fixing with reinvested)))) If I like it, I'll keep it ))).

Well, I got the limit.)
 
So I thought, if the price always reaches the calculated bottom and inevitably rolls back, enters into a correction or turbulence, then what is the point of holding positions? ))) Let it kick out by TP and go get a new Limit set))))) It is necessary to evaluate effectiveness ))))
 
artikul:
So I thought - if the price always reaches some calculated bottom and inevitably rolls back, enters correction or turbulence, why should I hold positions? ))) Let it be kicked out by TP and go get a new Limit set)))) ))))) It is necessary to evaluate effectiveness )))

So everything is right, I've been sticking to it for a long time, when the profit is 1-1.5 figs and I close, why wait for the weather in the sea?

I have a maximum of 30 pips on levels unless I'm pipsing, in pipsing

 
And you can divide it in half)
 
stranger:
bought a pound of (lich)?
 
Right )))) Evra likes to stand still in one place, let him do something ))))). Just wait and wait for it to go somewhere )))).
well check and see how the TP clicks, and if you don't believe it, put it in the order comment and watch the same comment after a while... And to save yourself the trouble, read how the TP and SL are handled, at the same time you'll know where it happens.
 
I promise not to show off ))))
