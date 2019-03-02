FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 202
Alright, I'll show off like Rena ))))
Yesterday I improved cognitiveness in my trading robot, added temporary fibs to watch drawdowns, cleaned MM on limit and market orders, added TP )))). Now I will try fixing with reinvested)))) If I like it, I'll keep it ))).
So I thought - if the price always reaches some calculated bottom and inevitably rolls back, enters correction or turbulence, why should I hold positions? ))) Let it be kicked out by TP and go get a new Limit set)))) ))))) It is necessary to evaluate effectiveness )))
So everything is right, I've been sticking to it for a long time, when the profit is 1-1.5 figs and I close, why wait for the weather in the sea?
Well look at how the TP clicks as well, and if you don't believe it, put it in the comment to the order and observe the same comment after a while... and if you don't want to suffer, read about how the TP and SL are processed, so you know where it happens.