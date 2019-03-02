FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1187
If the first break, we may go to 58-61 long term, if the first break, we may go to 54+ long term.
It all depends on if we get below Friday's low. Then we could go to 45+-.
By the time I got to this point, the RTS ticker did not change its price.
I even have no need to guess, Matroskin was telling the truth once, he came in, looked at how the Teacher was drawing down and Ilya was selling, and looked for a bargain .
You tell the brats what to do with their sales, show them the way)))
Strange, don't be a sourpuss, I sold the pound for the third time today. the mood is playful.)
I'm not reasoning - I'm just looking at the kd.
I'm not in kd but not on the stars either, there were purchases from 4840 there and entered. As for the trades. On the current contract is low 4717, high 5052, so far, on June 4596 and 5382, for the rest, do not pay attention yet. Anything near 47 in buy, selling is not promising. Why, yesterday I said, that Myth was right about 5350-54, but he was wobbling today, but not for nothing).
Debt has been put up at the bottom... but so far it's not stressful
5052)
The intra-trade does not understand numbers. only "uver" and "unisex". here and now. i want it. and i'm working on it.
For me.
I am increasingly convinced that intraday trading is a very stupid thing to do, with less return than short-term trading and medium-term trading, so I don't see much point in working on it seriously.
But it's an individual thing, it depends on your taste.
I see intraday dynamics, mid range (euro exactly, pound almost), and who goes where, like on our forum)))