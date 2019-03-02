FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 677

5421 weekly high
 
Lesorub:
5421 weekly high
 
azfaraon:
From my point of view from 1.5460-70 we can consider selling
Why not 1.5620-6266 ?
 
tol64:
Why not 1.5620-6266 ?

6300-6310 is the best))

I can't see sales, but buying at 5344, 5365 was visible well))))

I'm still on the buy from 1.5333
stranger:
6300-6310 is the best)
You look glabalistic very .... I don't mind what you say ...
 
azfaraon:
You look globally very .... I don't mind what you say ...
Today's purchases are a long way from "global" and there are no sales, so they are throwing in little things at random.
stranger:
Today's buying is a long way from "global" and there are no sales, so they are throwing little things around.
I'm talking about 1.63
 
azfaraon:
I'm talking about 1.63.

So there's good resistance there, nothing sensible below, well, a pullback of a few figures from 57. Here are the targets:

 
stranger:
Well a flea can be caught from 1.5490-1.55
