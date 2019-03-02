FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 677
5421 weekly high
From my point of view from 1.5460-70 we can consider selling
Why not 1.5620-6266 ?
6300-6310 is the best))
I can't see sales, but buying at 5344, 5365 was visible well))))
6300-6310 is the best)
You look globally very .... I don't mind what you say ...
Today's buying is a long way from "global" and there are no sales, so they are throwing little things around.
I'm talking about 1.63.
So there's good resistance there, nothing sensible below, well, a pullback of a few figures from 57. Here are the targets: