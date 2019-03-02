FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1228

_new-rena:
I agree. 70 (USDRUR) is far from the limit.
That's what I'm saying ))
 
_new-rena:

if i was asked, i would also take a job writing a forum) think of the bay, the sea fish, the sea)

if they don't ban me, I won't have a job. it's a pity to lose such a job).

programmers can do anything to lie on the sand for a longer time).

they must have better conditions than Zhuzhl.
 
_new-rena:
as they say, catching fleas and not leaking is also a great art.
what's true is true!!! so is there a feed? ))
mmmoguschiy:
They must have better conditions than Zhuzhle.
I guess. it's a good forum. all the financial proceeds go to the forum users and the owners get paid)
mmmoguschiy:
which is true is true!!! so is there a feed? ))
I can't understand the word "feed" for the life of me)
 
Nestradamus:

Respected contingent is offered an attention test, find more than 10 price reversals from the dashes made by the bot, long before the price arrives...

Shaman is not allowed to participate!!!

Price does not unfold from price traits - the traits are secondary to being drawn by the price. Price is secondary to the scenario - that's the scenario you have to predict. (If you guess it, the price will follow it - there are only 2 options - up, down)
Don't bother, the dollar will go up for at least a year and a half..... and where you'll put your take stops... your problem....
IvanIvanov:
Don't bother, the dollar will go up for at least a year and a half..... and where you'll put your take stops... your problem....
yep. especially in the last month.
 
IvanIvanov:
Don't bother, the dollar will go up for at least a year and a half..... and where you'll put your take stops... your problem....
There is a scenario - the dollar will go up, we'll see how long it lasts. (there will also be pullbacks for trading - e.g. 1000 pips).
Ishim:
There is such a scenario - dollar to rise, we will look at the timing on the spot. (There will also be pullbacks to trade - e.g. 1000 pips).
Well... rise.... only suckers put stops below 200 four digits....
