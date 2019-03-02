FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 211
HE already said - minus 2+ per cent today)))
Bought the euro cheaper and got the second bottom as a gift))))
This is a good illustration of the harm of stops - the kiwi went boo and went up.
Well, if he got a second bottom, then you can buy the eu, it's a sure indicator
Yeah)
That's more visual. ))
current week=) and now the grass can grow.)
the current week=) and now it's as good as new. it's 14% =)
I see the pound is not going down and cannot go up, but it's empty))))
Rena, don't mimic the Teacher, open at least a small, but real))))
I'll open it, no problem. I'll just finish completing the program.
The result on this one is not bad. I've monitored it a couple of times.
The profitable strategy without the fake. i've already started to tell you about it, but the article missed missed the opportunity to correct the volumes.
I've got 2 Limit orders and stops at 15p.
i got a good luck on this, i got a good look at the position i'm in, stops are not too big))