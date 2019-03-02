FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 211

New comment
 
stranger:

HE already said - minus 2+ per cent today)))

Bought the euro cheaper and got the second bottom as a gift))))

This is a good illustration of the harm of stops - the kiwi went boo and went up.

Well if he got the second bottom it means you can buy the eu, it is a true indicator
 
Spekul:
Well, if he got a second bottom, then you can buy the eu, it's a sure indicator
Yeah)
[Deleted]  
stranger:
Yeah)
and then a third =)
 

That's more visual. ))

 
tol64:

That's more visual. ))

They'll be off track, then they'll cross paths anyway and end the cycle where they started).
[Deleted]  

current week=) and now the grass can grow.)

[Deleted]  
Myth63:

the current week=) and now it's as good as new. it's 14% =)

and i have both demos as grails, thanks to chiffiru)))) now you don't have to spend money on purpose...
 

I see the pound is not going down and cannot go up, but it's empty))))

Rena, don't mimic the Teacher, open at least a small, but real))))

[Deleted]  
stranger:

I see the pound is not willing to go down and cannot go up, but it's empty))))

Rena, don't mimic the Teacher, open a small but real one.)

I'll open it, no problem. I'll just finish completing the program.

The result on this one is not bad. I've monitored it a couple of times.

The profitable strategy without the fake. i've already started to tell you about it, but the article missed missed the opportunity to correct the volumes.

 
stranger:

I see the pound is not willing to go down and cannot go up, but it's empty))))

Rena, don't mimic the Teacher, open a small, but real)))))

I've got 2 Limit orders and stops at 15p.

i got a good luck on this, i got a good look at the position i'm in, stops are not too big))

1...204205206207208209210211212213214215216217218...2119
New comment