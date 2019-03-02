FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 796

stranger:
Insider, its use, and price manipulation are different things. "Patterns", so called, are being pulled into the ass, not into the future. Were you smart enough to close the buy on the yen?
I think the yen could still go to 119.30
 
On the yen, I think a pullback to 119.30 is possible
Dead.
 
Insider, its use, and price manipulation are different things. "Patterns", so called, are being pulled into the ass, not into the future. Were you smart enough to close the yen?
No need, I wrote 5 quid in the stock, the yen will go to the breakdown of 117.60 - there and I will close the sell.
 
stranger:
Corpse.

burying early ))))

stranger:
Corpse.
Sorry, but I will wait for this level to sell
 
Sorry, but I will wait for that level to sell

really?!? 119.10 didn't make it, there are no 119.30 levels, screenshot above ^

but 117.60 might not make it, it could do with 117.90

Dop. ALL the shit! yesterday's news is gone, and will go tomorrow morning ((((

Ishim:
really?!? 119.10 has not reached, there are no 119.30 levels, the screenshot above ^
I didn't write this to you .... I'm still interested. I'll look again when I get there.
 
I did not write this to you.... For me it is of interest ... I will look again when I get there.

and I'll tell you - on the yen.

Everything is going to go the other way until morning, euro down, yen up - all closed (opened)

The yen is now.

 
and I'll tell you - on the yen.

It's going to be the other way round until morning, euro down, yen up - all closed (opened)

the yen now.

Well, exactly the same - Picasso :-D
 
Sorry, but I will wait for this level to sell

Yeah I just don't know how long you can wait, if I traded it I would have sold it a long time ago.

The date is in the title of the screenshot.

