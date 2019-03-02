FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 796
Insider, its use, and price manipulation are different things. "Patterns", so called, are being pulled into the ass, not into the future. Were you smart enough to close the buy on the yen?
On the yen, I think a pullback to 119.30 is possible
Corpse.
burying early ))))
Sorry, but I will wait for that level to sell
really?!? 119.10 didn't make it, there are no 119.30 levels, screenshot above ^
but 117.60 might not make it, it could do with 117.90
Dop. ALL the shit! yesterday's news is gone, and will go tomorrow morning ((((
I did not write this to you.... For me it is of interest ... I will look again when I get there.
and I'll tell you - on the yen.
Everything is going to go the other way until morning, euro down, yen up - all closed (opened)
The yen is now.
Yeah I just don't know how long you can wait, if I traded it I would have sold it a long time ago.
The date is in the title of the screenshot.