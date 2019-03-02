FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 134

Spekul:

Here we go, the bulls got the candy, the news came out in favor of the quid, Friday's fixing and the price went up

Next week we're waiting for a low, for the pound I think up to 1.50


So why buy?)))

Up to 55 draw a minimum)

 
stranger:

I did it because I expected Friday's fixing, it is a short term entry, on Monday or Tuesday I will close and we will see where the price is, but I think they will not give me 55 at once

I will probably go there through the low and then i will go there and i will fill up

 
Spekul:

I bought because I was counting on Friday's fixing, it's a short-term entry, I'll close on Monday or Tuesday and see where the price is, but I don't think they'll give me 55 at once

Maybe we'll go there through Lowe's and I'll get the full price from there.

Why are we at the low?)))

Or as Tuma says - cheaper, to get it for free?)

 
tuma88:
Are they really going to buy from the current ones?

Thanks !

Nah, they'll wait until it drops to zero)))

Thanks)

Kiwi has to be taken somehow, missed it even though I knew correction to 84.

 
stranger:

We are there already...? )Kiwi looks prettier than audi?
 
21april:
Is that it, are we there yet...? )Isthe Kiwi prettier looking than the Audi?

Yes)

 

And oil has closed abruptly)

[Deleted]  
https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/257194 well, it's just like my post that the market trades =)
проба пера=)
  • 2014.12.24
  • Роман
  • www.mql5.com
Итак, как и ожидалось ВВП штатов оказалось выше прогноза. на этой новости мы совершили движение но не сильно . недельные коридоры устояли. и пары пытаются вернутся в открытие недели что...
 
Myth63:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/257194 well, it's just like my post that the market trades =)
Actually 59-60 on the pound is looking like Koldun says))))
 
stranger:

http://inosmi.ru/world/20150108/225394576.html

"The two largest funds Abromavicius managed were East Capital Russian Fund with a five-year total return of minus 46% and East Capital Eastern European Fund with a five-year total return of minus 30%."

Might as well appoint Sensei))))

Guru has more concrete results - at once minus 100% and a shorter time frame))))

ahahahaha

he must have been salting the yen for five years

