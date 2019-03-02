FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1221
I wish...
somewhere on the four were lying around...
there's bibbles, no open code and no restrictions. well, five.
and read... I don't remember what I was doing.
mmm, put the deal in here to understand the process...
1. 1.077 has been looming all week. It hasn't been taken yet.
2. Fibo level confirms it.
3. The bellwether ranks are clearly outnumbered today.
4. volumes are growing in the direction of the main trend. While it is down.
Something like this
all the censuses on four are fucked up, that's the way it is, naked as a falcon...
is there such a thing for four in the powders?
Alas, scored a long time ago on 4, the history there is lame, still is.
You just need to look right )) Tried through the built-in search - no luck. I tried it with Jugel and voila, I found what I was looking for.
convert from 5? (I mean historical data in mt4)
no, and the compiler is nicer.
and such a picture
and a picture like this