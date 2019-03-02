FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1221

Putts haven't worked out yet - so far unis, either a level battle or a set of volumes. 1077 is somewhere around the corner. And then you could be up there
 
mmm, put the deal in here to understand the process...
 
Lesorub:
I wish...

somewhere on the four were lying around...

there's bibbles, no open code and no restrictions. well, five.

and read... I don't remember what I was doing.

What's not clear:



1. 1.077 has been looming all week. It hasn't been taken yet.
2. Fibo level confirms it.
3. The bellwether ranks are clearly outnumbered today.
4. volumes are growing in the direction of the main trend. While it is down.

Something like this
 
all the censuses on four are fucked up, that's the way it is, naked as a falcon...

is there such a thing for four in the powders?

 
alas, I've been hammered long ago on 4, the history there is lame, until now.
 
You just have to look right )) Tried the built-in search - no luck. Tried it through Zhuzhle and voila - found what I was looking for.
 
convert from 5? (I mean historical data in mt4)

no, and the compiler is nicer.

and such a picture

 
got it wrong - thought it was a forum search ))
 
