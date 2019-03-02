FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1471

new-rena:
A hundred bucks down?
50%+ on equity ))
 
Daniil Stolnikov:
left or + to 70?
 
new-rena:
plus to 100. 70 is gone.
 
pako:

You have your own way of doing things, but I do:


 

Quickly, who uses this kind of luck, how else can you do it, except limiters above the MA or touching the Envelope? :-)

And what tool... Well, who uses it - knows... :-)

 

new-rena:

у тебя по своему, а у меня так:

К 1.08 сходим...

Roman Shiredchenko:

Quickly, who uses this kind of luck, how else can you do it, except limiters above the MA or touching the Envelope? :-)

And what tool... Well, who uses it - knows... :-)

Let's have a look)
 
Vladimir Zubov:
What is the spread ?
1 real pip - I specifically showed the tick chart.
 
Evgen-ya1:
By 1.08 we'll go...
If resistance is formed, of course we'll go down. At the moment, there's nothing like that.
 

Just checked. 5 pips in the piggy bank - trawl.

Good level for a limiter - red.

