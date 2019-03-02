FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 653
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
It goes without saying ... that's why I should have an Expert Advisor first, at least to check the strategy on historical data ... And if the principle cannot be programmed ... it means the human factor will always hang over the account ...
I do not spend time on the history, I just put them on the demo, observe and tune them, then go for real. I prefer to trade with hands, but I`m trying to do it with Expert Advisors.
I don't want to cast a stone against those who use history - I think it's a waste of time .
By the buckshot is a very good place to pickle.
I don't know how to trade. Question removed?) My son, you can take your peers for a punt)))
You choose who you are! If you can't even answer basic questions about trading. Why present yourself as something you are not. I take your refusal as an inability to trade in the market.
grandpa, grandpa, where........ =)
Grandpa is offended, his competence has been questioned
Grandpa's offended, his competence has been questioned.
Come on, come on, I didn't get it...
and you're gonna come at me? You're gonna touch my competence?
Come on, come on, I didn't get it...
Come on, come on, I didn't get it...
and come at me??? my competence???
By the way, I dug up a non-troll photo from the 4th.
Whose picture is that?
He was asked to answer a few questions and decided to show off his rating, but when he saw the result he got very upset. After which he mentioned the rating in frustration, where he was immediately picked up and carried on. That's how the story developed.