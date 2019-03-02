FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 953
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Yeah, those!
It's not like you've got gold in your purchases at all.
Why? There's gold in there!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Why? There's gold in there!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
My mistake, I thought it was another pair.
What is your spread on this pair?
I don't have a clear one either!
I don't have a clear one either!
Original answer.
No, like you said, meat?
I didn't say that again.
Not you! I'm sorry!