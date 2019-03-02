FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 558

New comment
 
tol64:

I misunderstood. )

The idea is not that there are arrows that appear in some incomprehensible way. It is about what data is used in the indicator and how it is interpreted.

The best interpretation, and in general, the signal, can be formed only in the brain! AI has not been created yet, not to mention program code at all... And even if something of the kind has been created, it is behind closed doors...

 
Alexey:
What's so funny, I'm in the doldrums, I haven't earned anything but two pricks yet. );
Which Monday is fun!
 
Speculator_:
What a fun Monday!
Have you had some mushrooms? :)
 
stranger:
Yes, because he is a faithful follower of HIM, he picked up the crumbs at great risk, and left the basics untouched)))

Everyone goes through a period of "HIS")))

Only one can learn from his mistakes, through his own skin, so to speak)))

 
Ishim:
No need - the inductor works, the arrows show. (and on the story - just as long as there is no re-drawing).

If the high and low limits are higher than the previous week, then tell me - what's the point of the arrow?)))

And how will it redraw if he draws it with his hands? Why, Sensei, you are working too hard)))

 
chepikds:

The best interpretation, and indeed the best signal, can only form in the brain...! No AI has been created yet, let alone software code... And even if something like that has been created, it is behind closed doors...

chepikds:

Everybody goes through a period of "HIS"))))

Only one can learn from one's own mistakes, through one's own skin, so to speak))))

Well done, lad, well done, you reason sensibly and take your helmet off))))
 
Spekul:
I'm talking about the speculator, if I'm going to sell at least from 1.15.
As for the EUR/USD, we should buy at 1.1270. GBP/USD to sell now to 1.5200
 
Speculator_:
As for EUR/USD, buy at 1.1270. GBP/USD to sell now to 1.5200
My son, you'd better think about buying from 52, for an easy pipsing figure and a half, otherwise you're making waves in the wrong direction)))
[Deleted]  
stranger:
Myth, think, by the way, why the borders of your square, lower and upper, are higher than the borders of the previous week. And why do you need arrows?)

don't tell everyone=) don't you think I don't know what I'm talking about? =)

 
Myth63:

don't tell everyone=) don't you think I don't know what I'm talking about? =)

Well, I'm thinking, age, MS, whatever...
1...551552553554555556557558559560561562563564565...2119
New comment