FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1193

iIDLERr:
I'm out of the market. the americans are quiet. they're going to get a kick out of it.
ideal=) buyers at the top, sellers at the bottom=))
 
Myth63:
didn't think it would be right on monday... and they are...
 
it's too late now - no one will believe it.
 
There. I didn't know.
 
iIDLERr:
red deltas exist in nature? oh, how sha.....
I just called it that, although no, it is a delta, a natural one at that)
There you go... one less place to be.

Dear Client,

Forex4you is pleased to inform you that we will no longer be able to transfer funds between your personal accounts. The option of transferring funds from one account to another within one personal cabinet remains unchanged.

Best regards,
Your Forex4you team

 
the uver movement was supported by volume. that's bullshit. we've been rolling on volume this morning. but there's a lot of debt down there. they'll get stomped on, I'm sure. Strange brought in a bunch of bulls (what the hell for). it's been good as it is. let him deal with his girls, I'm in the lift.
 

to pop a tinker in the morning...


 
Lesorub:

to pop a tinker in the morning...


I had an epiphany ....
 
stranger:
early, there will be an epiphany at 10.00 on the terminal...
