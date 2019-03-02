FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 419

Lesorub:

A lot has been driven in to screw the poor:


46
 
stranger:
46
for all the kool-aid:
 
Lesorub:
on all things kulovolya:
It's the Master's will!!!
 
stranger:

Substituting for Sensei before HE puts the eura on the template...

https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38821/page410
 
Ishim:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38821/page410
Pulled it?)))
 

stranger:
pulled?

 
stranger:
It's the Master's will!!!

the pound will take it all today - the lows and the highs.

A week of cotton wool, it'll be gone in an hour...

 
Ishim:

Teacher, you are feral in a cave

 
stranger:
You got it?)))

I wonder how Myth is doing on canadian..... - maybe he's already reading the noticeboard. (movers needed - pay by the floor)

 
stranger:

Teacher, you are feral in a cave

was that you when you were young? (the years do take their toll, no matter what)
