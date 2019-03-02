FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1195

New comment
 
azfaraon:

Good afternoon ...

Thoughts on EUR/USD ...

Rising at the moment to 1.1 and falling further to 1.0815...

button prompt ...
[Deleted]  
chepikds:
Only with comments, or else, Strange, it's a big scolding if only sticks...
What are Strange's forum rules these days?
 
azfaraon:
Is Strange defining the rules of the forum now?
yes. he is the collective conscience.
[Deleted]  
iIDLERr:
yes. he is a collective conscience.

Well then there is a reason to complain to the moderator about discrimination))))

 

Last time I'm posting...

I want to go like this, as drawn on the chart, put sell orders around 1.1270 +\- 50pp.

Profit 300pp.

Extreme traders may buy from the current...


Warning! Not for real money trading!

 
stranger:
Your audi is maturing, but medelno, still green)
Yen TR 117.65.
 
azfaraon:
What's Strange's forum rules these days?
Look, you misbehave, you might get locked in a cave with Sansei
[Deleted]  

On pound/bank level 1.4977 .From this level rebound to 1.4905 .

At preservation offorce of bulls from 1.4905 we go to level 1.5105-1.5135 . significant level consider 1.5200-20 ..from this level it is necessary to be accurate . 1.4550-25 is visible (level depends on time spent on movement up to 1.5220-20)

 

Yes, the Speculator must be dead)

[Deleted]  

USD/JPY

Now the 119.30-40 level is significant from my point of view

1...118811891190119111921193119411951196119711981199120012011202...2119
New comment