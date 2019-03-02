FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1195
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Good afternoon ...
Thoughts on EUR/USD ...
Rising at the moment to 1.1 and falling further to 1.0815...
Only with comments, or else, Strange, it's a big scolding if only sticks...
Is Strange defining the rules of the forum now?
yes. he is a collective conscience.
Well then there is a reason to complain to the moderator about discrimination))))
Last time I'm posting...
I want to go like this, as drawn on the chart, put sell orders around 1.1270 +\- 50pp.
Profit 300pp.
Extreme traders may buy from the current...
Warning! Not for real money trading!
Your audi is maturing, but medelno, still green)
What's Strange's forum rules these days?
On pound/bank level 1.4977 .From this level rebound to 1.4905 .
At preservation offorce of bulls from 1.4905 we go to level 1.5105-1.5135 . significant level consider 1.5200-20 ..from this level it is necessary to be accurate . 1.4550-25 is visible (level depends on time spent on movement up to 1.5220-20)
Yes, the Speculator must be dead)
USD/JPY
Now the 119.30-40 level is significant from my point of view