FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 503
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Ishim, are you going to draw or what?)
you have a successful trader's club here ))))) (why do you need my bullshit? and after the nonos anyway)
You taught us everything we know
We honour you, O .....
You taught us everything we know
We honour you, O .....
tradoons and clowns )))))
getting ready?
http://go.mail.ru/news?fr=vbm&fr2=news&q=%D0%9F%D1%83%D1%82%D0%B8%D0%BD%20%D0%BF%D0%BE%D0%B4%D0%BF%D0%B8%D1%81%D0%B0%D0%BB%20%D1%83%D0%BA%D0%B0%D0%B7%20%D0%BE%C2%A0%D0%BF%D1%80%D0%BE%D1%85%D0%BE%D0%B6%D0%B4%D0%B5%D0%BD%D0%B8%D0%B8%20%D0%B2%D0%BE%D0%B5%D0%BD%D0%BD%D1%8B%D1%85%20%D1%81%D0%B1%D0%BE%D1%80%D0%BE%D0%B2%20%D1%80%D0%B5%D0%B7%D0%B5%D1%80%D0%B2%D0%B8%D1%81%D1%82%D0%B0%D0%BC%D0%B8%20%D0%B2%C2%A02015%20%D0%B3
getting ready?
http://go.mail.ru/news?fr=vbm&fr2=news&q=%D0%9F%D1%83%D1%82%D0%B8%D0%BD%20%D0%BF%D0%BE%D0%B4%D0%BF%D0%B8%D1%81%D0%B0%D0%BB%20%D1%83%D0%BA%D0%B0%D0%B7%20%D0%BE%C2%A0%D0%BF%D1%80%D0%BE%D1%85%D0%BE%D0%B6%D0%B4%D0%B5%D0%BD%D0%B8%D0%B8%20%D0%B2%D0%BE%D0%B5%D0%BD%D0%BD%D1%8B%D1%85%20%D1%81%D0%B1%D0%BE%D1%80%D0%BE%D0%B2%20%D1%80%D0%B5%D0%B7%D0%B5%D1%80%D0%B2%D0%B8%D1%81%D1%82%D0%B0%D0%BC%D0%B8%20%D0%B2%C2%A02015%20%D0%B3
I remember the same thing every year for the last 8 years=)
I came for a month, had a good time =) and left =) and I earned some money in addition to my main job =) (friends from the factory tell me they go there as a holiday from all their cares).
platypuses...
I remember the same thing every year for the last 8 years=)
I came for a month, had a good time =) and left =) and I earned money in addition to my main job =) (friends from the factory tell me, they go there as a holiday from all their worries)
getting ready?
http://go.mail.ru/news?fr=vbm&fr2=news&q=%D0%9F%D1%83%D1%82%D0%B8%D0%BD%20%D0%BF%D0%BE%D0%B4%D0%BF%D0%B8%D1%81%D0%B0%D0%BB%20%D1%83%D0%BA%D0%B0%D0%B7%20%D0%BE%C2%A0%D0%BF%D1%80%D0%BE%D1%85%D0%BE%D0%B6%D0%B4%D0%B5%D0%BD%D0%B8%D0%B8%20%D0%B2%D0%BE%D0%B5%D0%BD%D0%BD%D1%8B%D1%85%20%D1%81%D0%B1%D0%BE%D1%80%D0%BE%D0%B2%20%D1%80%D0%B5%D0%B7%D0%B5%D1%80%D0%B2%D0%B8%D1%81%D1%82%D0%B0%D0%BC%D0%B8%20%D0%B2%C2%A02015%20%D0%B3
Fuck that.
Sensei, what are you, 56?
Ilya, and kiwi and audi have gone straight up...
Fuck that.
Sensei, what are you, 56?
Ilya, and the Kiwi and the Audi have gone straight up...