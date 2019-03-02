FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 633
I don't agree with Graic , to be honest the maximum is 0.9620 down after 0.9675.
how can you disagree with him?
because it's the kitchen that draws the candles...
Well, they can be smaller, SELL:
I don't agree with Graic, to be honest so far the maximum is down 0.9620 through 0.9675 .and then up
So punch him in the eye))))
Mentor's a real slob, there's some kind of super-sophisticated correction.
Poor thing's salting.
http://www.alpari.ru/ru/investor/pamm/324834/
http://www.alpari.ru/ru/investor/pamm/324834/
It looks like someone else's investment will take a long time to come back, if at all.
yeah, you're old, no graphic analysis in you.....
This is 100% flag drawing...
There is no investment there.
