FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 112

tuma88:



there's no longer a picture (( !

Thanks !

Tuma, why didn't you turn the euora around?

Thanks)))

 
artikul:
Have another drink )))) I propose a toast to the pound )))
We'll have to sell you another one, Professor)))
 
stranger:
Stay on your ass until you're 55, then we'll see.)

:-)


Corrected the error, now it is plausible

 
pako:

Fixed the mistake, now it's showing plausibly.

Give them the grail, let them make some money.)
 
pako:

What was the error if not a secret?
 
stranger:

It's not turning.

The stochastic and the wrist is holding it tight.

I don't see the bottom yet. )))


Thank you !

 
stranger:
There is nograil here.
 
GoVegas:
The grail is not here.
What do you mean it's not, but an impenetrable mashka?
 
stranger:
I mean SME options.
