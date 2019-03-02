FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1118
Why fight it, I think I've written it all down, though for nothing.
*** nerdy voice *** The unbreakable wristband slides along the midline of the energy cloud. The price will therefore move up and down until the cloud shifts or the wristband changes period. This is popularly referred to as a consolidation. But the program does not see it, it only reflects the price.)
by the numbers - buy. the same eu is flotation, unlike chif - that's also by the numbers.
right...
right...
What's true? If not down, then up? Is it flailing? This is exactly the kind of nonsense I read here every day))))
true is true, nothing more...
added the kiwi.
true is true, nothing more...
added kiwi
So your software doesn't see it, but I do)))
Funtolbasa...
You see everything ready-made in your reports and I have to calculate)))
