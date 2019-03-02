FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1118

New comment
 
stranger:
Why fight it, I think I've written it all down, though for nothing.
*** nerdy voice *** The unbreakable wristband slides along the midline of the energy cloud. The price will therefore move up and down until the cloud shifts or the wristband changes period. This is popularly referred to as a consolidation. After this the long trend will start, most probably upwards, but the program doesn't see it, it only reflects on the price)))
 
artikul:
*** nerdy voice *** The unbreakable wristband slides along the midline of the energy cloud. The price will therefore move up and down until the cloud shifts or the wristband changes period. This is popularly referred to as a consolidation. But the program does not see it, it only reflects the price.)
So your program does not see it, I do))))
 
_new-rena:
by the numbers - buy. the same eu is flotation, unlike chif - that's also by the numbers.


right...

 
Lesorub:


right...

What's right? If not down, then up? Flatting? This is exactly the kind of nonsense I read here every day))))
 
stranger:
What's true? If not down, then up? Is it flailing? This is exactly the kind of nonsense I read here every day))))

true is true, nothing more...

added the kiwi.

 
Lesorub:

true is true, nothing more...

added kiwi

I figured as much)
 
stranger:
So your software doesn't see it, but I do)))
You see everything ready-made in your reports, and I have to calculate)))
 

Funtolbasa...


 
artikul:
You see everything ready-made in your reports and I have to calculate)))
Oh, my gosh, it's all ready to go))))
 
artikul:
You look at all the ready-made stuff in your reports, while I have to calculate it ))))
It takes at least half an hour to calculate the ready-made stuff by one tool. )))
1...111111121113111411151116111711181119112011211122112311241125...2119
New comment