FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1270
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Haphazard )) 1.074. The option levels are definitely higher now
I'll close the sale
maybe, but blowing the brains out of the indyucators and not just for a smooth deposit reduction process has not been done away with yet
I think the reversal is off, the fall will continue
I'll close the sale.
For sale
Background? Reasons?
Don't you want to take your word for it?
I have a feeling...
Sir, didn't you sell yesterday or am I getting confused?
Do you want to take my word for it?