FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 539
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
yep, I'm getting a little crazy about numbers=)
I'll have to put in some more conditions to get rid of the extra arrows and give reference levels=)
Yeah, I'm getting a little bit high on numbers=)
I'll have to put in some more conditions to get rid of the extra arrows and give reference levels=)
It's always like this: not enough arrows at the beginning, then too many.
Yeah, I'm getting a little bit high on numbers=)
I'll have to put in some more conditions to get rid of the extra arrows and give reference levels=)
Yeah.
EI
V
I think you can see that there are OIs below 50, but the volumes are ma). Or rather they are much less "green")
And the futures profile will help you.
If there are objections even after that, dissenters will be subjected to caning
And the futures profile will help you.
If there are objections even after that, the dissenters will be whipped
And the futures profile will help you.
If there are objections even after that, the dissenters will be whipped
If there are objections even after that, the dissenters will be whipped
that's old.... that's really old... Trend now is SANCTIONS =)
Heh=) that's how it turned out =)