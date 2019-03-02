It's about time to close the buy and get into the sell to 1.4990

FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 365
demo(((
i think i got a signal ... i think speculator is right ... let's see ...
closed, but not happy - demo((
Look, Alexey is really taking Rena seriously))))
Any demo is better than a loss in a real account.
I don't understand the joy of the demo
and now let's go backwards...
I don't see the difference between a demo and a real account.
Do you trade on it?
Before the internet, there was the concept of paper trading (i.e. demo), in the sense of a draft. One thing complements the other. Maybe I'm wrong and I don't understand something?