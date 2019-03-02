FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 365

pako:

demo(((

It's about time to close the buy and get into the sell to 1.4990
pako:

demo(((

i think i got a signal ... i think speculator is right ... let's see ...

 
pako:

closed, but not happy - demo((

Any demo is better than a loss on a real account.
 
stranger:
Look, Alexey is really taking Rena seriously))))
And you're getting jealous.
 
Speculator_:
I don't understand the joy of the demo
 
Alexey:
I don't see the difference between a demo and a real account.
 
_new-rena:
and now let's go backwards...
Before the internet, there was the concept of paper trading (i.e. demo), in the sense of a draft. One thing complements the other. Maybe I am wrong and do not understand something?
 
Speculator_:
Do you trade on it?
 
Alexey:
Do you trade on it?
In my penultimate post I answered your question.
 
Speculator_:
Before the internet, there was the concept of paper trading (i.e. demo), in the sense of a draft. One thing complements the other. Maybe I'm wrong and I don't understand something?
They are used to test the strategies and the training of newcomers and to trick trick the clients. Everything is correct!
