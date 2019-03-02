FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 441

stranger:

I'm telling you seriously and you think what you want. I'm not going to buy it, enough selling on the euro aad, just stating a fact.

Buying from the 5030-50 range in 2-3 hours.

As for "there is more than here", how do you determine this, by the method of the teacher, by poke?)))

Strange, I thought, why the fuck should I think every day? I sold after the referendum, wrote, shit, hold the pose.
 
Those are wise words, old man)))

Like I say - fuck running around the field)

 

stranger

Old one, let's talk about the rand. I've sold a lot, I'm worried.

 
Damn, the North put up a whole gallery for you yesterday, we agreed on the yellow option)))
 
who did? you got a brain and a strategy? have you read physics? how?
 
I have, I've been thinking about such things for a long time. In a nutshell "what was, is, and what is, will be")
 
It's funny, the menu had a specialist, we really solved Schroedinger's spectra. not everything is true. but everything that started with neutrinos I thought was obscurantism. I even looked at flyers from the collider.
 
Well, if you look at the problem in terms of commonplace erudition or through the lens of paradoxicality...
 
No Barabashkin on you, he'd have you for such foul language...

 
stranger:

and you're talking about the pound...

it's really on the spectrum of people being decided...

