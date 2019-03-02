FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 572

New comment
 
Ishim:
I now have two orders on the eu, one buy and one sell, and I will take them to the plus or at least 0. 20 ppts is not noise right now it's 50-70 ppts.

Nuh-uh. It's the same as closing them both and then opening the other at the right moment. And this other one will immediately go negative. ))))

 
It's all over now. Locke is a self-delusion.
 
Ishim:
I now have two orders on the eu, one buy and one sell, and I will take them to the plus or at least 0. 20 ppts is not the noise right now and the noise is 50-70 ppts.
Very good and correct, I have already settled one order, now I have to settle the second one and it is 70 pips away. If I settle it, it will be closed and the 2nd order will be profitable. And if not, the other account will be in the black. Which is also not even good.
 
Gentlemen, it's certainly good, one order, the opposite, even a different account... But it has nothing to do with trading (exactly trading). The lottery, yes. And the lottery has one end, which is to lose.
 
Bicus:
Ian is up to something.

rolls back sometimes:


 
Lesorub:

Rolls back sometimes:

Yep. Got in on a break of the previous high. But I think they'll take it out, as always. )))

 
Jesus! I'm not persuading or urging anyone to do anything. )))
 
Ishim:
In the past, when the EUR fell from 1.1650 to 1.11, I closed the loss in 70 points and then I closed it when the EUR was 1.11 (even if I had kept it, it rolled back to 1.1570, after 2 days I would have closed the loss in vain). And depletion - always use it! Do not put an equal order - put less by a step. I`ve placed 0.03-0.02 from 0.1-0.09 (buy-sell) to 0.03-0.02 (there was no loss, there was a profit). (I closed the remaining loss without regret).
When there is a move it is convenient to quickly change direction in scalping this maneuver gives advantage and opportunity to be always in trend. My second account is not so developed, I stupidly put a lock. Now I cannot close it for the 3rd week, my sell is too low. :)
 
Alexey:
When there is a move, it is convenient to quickly change direction, in scalping this maneuver gives an advantage and the ability to always be in the trend.

Yes? Manoeuvre? Advantage? There are plenty more clever words to come up with. But what's in the drawdown?

I'm telling you - it's self-deception.

 
Bicus:

Yep. Got in on a break of the previous high. But I think they'll take it out, as always. )))

most likely...


1...565566567568569570571572573574575576577578579...2119
New comment