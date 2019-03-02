FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 572
I now have two orders on the eu, one buy and one sell, and I will take them to the plus or at least 0. 20 ppts is not noise right now it's 50-70 ppts.
Nuh-uh. It's the same as closing them both and then opening the other at the right moment. And this other one will immediately go negative. ))))
Ian is up to something.
rolls back sometimes:
Yep. Got in on a break of the previous high. But I think they'll take it out, as always. )))
In the past, when the EUR fell from 1.1650 to 1.11, I closed the loss in 70 points and then I closed it when the EUR was 1.11 (even if I had kept it, it rolled back to 1.1570, after 2 days I would have closed the loss in vain). And depletion - always use it! Do not put an equal order - put less by a step. I`ve placed 0.03-0.02 from 0.1-0.09 (buy-sell) to 0.03-0.02 (there was no loss, there was a profit). (I closed the remaining loss without regret).
When there is a move, it is convenient to quickly change direction, in scalping this maneuver gives an advantage and the ability to always be in the trend.
Yes? Manoeuvre? Advantage? There are plenty more clever words to come up with. But what's in the drawdown?
I'm telling you - it's self-deception.
Yep. Got in on a break of the previous high. But I think they'll take it out, as always. )))
most likely...