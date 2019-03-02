FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 516
Can I ask what indicator draws these levels and skulls? or is it manual?
is the super secret indicator from the MT kit:
and the second induced Matroskin (given here to those willing), the direction of the positive swap...
You're a peculiar peculiar peculiar peculiar peculiar)))) Why are you running around with your predictions and statistics? The result is minus and you walk on your ears. If there were conditions for the same pound at 1.50, they were there and no matter how many dashes you draw, you will not learn to trade. If the price reached a certain point and the conditions for a deal are absent, there is no deal. You don't see it, you just open a deal and the result is minus. Go on shitting yourself))))
What I said about learning from you is true, watch and don't do as you do and everything will be good)))))
Write it on your forehead so you don't forget. Reference point and condition=transaction.
You should write it in smaller letters below to blend in, trade decisions based only on charts below the daily chart are made by brainless kids.
Stop wasting your breath!
Give me a 100% signal for today?!
It'll be just like the pound.
not sorry...
\
my 5 cents ))))
Ilya was talking about the big ones, do you think they change their minds every day?
I hear from the duckbill))))), I don't wear you out there every day - well after noon I won't predict. The result is mine! I will formalise it slowly - you do not have it. Yes, the price has reached the level I have to make a deal - no profit means a moose. I do not have any additional conditions for the deal - you do - good luck! As for the Rascals, everything is decided by equity (not to be confused with martin) - I do not care about anyone. Don't like the forecasts - don't look.
Master, don't leave .
\
my 5 cents ))))
ok, jokes are jokes, i got 1240 on euros yyyy... but i don't trade it=)
Most likely, they will take out the last buyers and load the villagers into the wagons up to the eyeballs =)
if they do decide to go to the bottom =)
limiters put up both there and there:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38821/page513
for full happiness for today...