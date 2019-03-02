FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 2

stranger:
I couldn't figure it out until I took it apart for parts)
Now I know why I told you to look into it =)
 
Myth63:
Got it.

pako:
It says

I'll just update the WB, it's fighting.

Won't run on XP.

1.095;0;0;0.1216;0;0;-0.0055;0.1157;0;0
1.1;0;0;0.1166;0;0;-0.0055;0.1107;0;0
1.105;0;0;0.1116;0;0;-0.0055;0.1057;0;0
1.11;0;0;0.1066;0;0;-0.0055;0.1007;0;0
1.115;0;0;0.1015;0;0;-0.0055;0.0957;0;0
1.12;0;0;0.0965;0;0;-0.0055;0.0907;0;0
1.125;0;0;0.0915;0;0;-0.0055;0.0857;0;0
1.13;0;0;0.0865;0;0;-0.0055;0.0807;0;0
1.135;0;0;0.0815;0;0;-0.0055;0.0757;0;0
1.14;0;0;0.0765;0;0;-0.0055;0.0707;0;0
1.145;0;0;0.0715;0;0;-0.0055;0.0657;0;0
1.15;0;0;0.0665;0;0;-0.0055;0.0607;0;1
1.155;0;0;0.0615;0;0;-0.0055;0.0557;0;0
1.16;0;0;0.0565;0;0;-0.0054;0.0508;0;0
1.165;0;0;0.0515;0;0;-0.0055;0.0458;0;0
1.17;0;0;0.0466;0;0;-0.0054;0.0409;0;0
1.175;0;0;0.0417;0.036;0;-0.0054;0.036;0;0
1.18;0;0;0;0.0312;0;-0.0054;0.0312;0;3
1.185;0;0;0;0.0266;0;-0.0054;0.0265;0;0
1.19;0;.02230;0.0274;0.0221;0;-0.0051;0.0221;1;1
1.195;0;0;0.023;0.0179;0;-0.0049;0.0179;0;0
1.2;0;.01520;0.0187;0.0139;0;-0.0046;0.014;58;393
1.205;0;.01250;0.0152;0.0105;0;-0.0042;0.0106;197;240
1.21;0;.01000;0.0117;.00750;0;-0.0036;0.0077;145;125
1.215;0;.00810;0.0087;.00520;0;-0.003;0.0053;543;417
1.22;0;.00570;0.0061;.00330;0;-0.0024;0.0035;1288;1113
1.225;0;.00330;0.0043;.00220;0;-0.0018;0.0022;534;1260
1.23;0;.00240;0.0028;.00130;0;-0.0014;0.0013;662;2688
1.235;0;.00140;.00150;.00080;0;-0.0009;0.0008;425;2613
1.24;0;.00100;.00100;.00045;0;-0.0006;0.0005;446;5399
1.245;0;.00060;.00060;.00030;0;-0.00035;0.00035;73;3000
1.25;0;.00040;.00040;.00025;0;-0.00015;0.00025;199;6363
1.255;0;.00025;.00030;.00015;0;-0.00005;0.0002;117;3466
1.26;0;.00020;.00020;.00010;0;-1;0.00015;52;3083
1.265;0;.00010;.00010;.00010;0;-0.00005;0.0001;132;2757
1.27;0;.00010;.00010;.00010;0;-1;0.0001;31;3494
1.275;0;.00010;.00010;0.00005;0;-1;0.0001;4;2504
1.28;0;0;0;0;0;-1;0.00005;14;3064
1.285;0;0;0;0;0;-1;0.00005;0;2140
1.29;0;0;0;0;0;-1;0.00005;0;1714
1.295;0;0;0;0;0;-1;0.00005;0;1551
1.3;0;0;0;0;0;-1;-1;0;1791
1.305;0;0;0;0;0;-1;-1;0;800
1.31;0;0;0;0;0;-1;-1;0;2101
1.315;0;0;0;0;0;-1;-1;0;646
1.32;0;0;0;0;0;-1;-1;0;1087
1.325;0;0;0;0;0;-1;-1;0;389
1.33;0;0;0;0;0;-1;-1;0;735
1.335;0;0;0;0;0;-1;-1;0;588
1.34;0;0;0;0;0;-1;-1;0;198
1.345;0;0;0;0;0;-1;-1;0;193
1.35;0;0;0;0;0;-1;-1;0;238
1.355;0;0;0;0;0;-1;-1;0;107
1.36;0;0;0;0;0;-1;-1;0;156
1.365;0;0;0;0;0;-1;-1;0;27
1.37;0;0;0;0;0;-1;-1;0;80
1.375;0;0;0;0;0;-1;-1;0;108
1.38;0;0;0;0;0;-1;-1;0;24
1.385;0;0;0;0;0;-1;-1;0;100
1.39;0;0;0;0;0;-1;-1;0;45
1.395;0;0;0;0;0;-1;-1;0;45
1.4;0;0;0;0;0;-1;-1;0;140
1.405;0;0;0;0;0;-1;-1;0;78
1.41;0;0;0;0;0;-1;-1;0;190
1.415;0;0;0;0;0;-1;-1;0;95
1.42;0;0;0;0;0;-1;-1;0;0
1.425;0;0;0;0;0;-1;-1;0;0
1.43;0;0;0;0;0;-1;-1;0;0
1.435;0;0;0;0;0;-1;-1;0;0
1.44;0;0;0;0;0;-1;-1;0;0
1.445;0;0;0;0;0;-1;-1;0;0
1.45;0;0;0;0;0;-1;-1;0;0
1.455;0;0;0;0;0;-1;-1;0;0
1.46;0;0;0;0;0;-1;-1;0;0
1.465;0;0;0;0;0;-1;-1;0;0
1.47;0;0;0;0;0;-1;-1;0;0
1.475;0;0;0;0;0;-1;-1;0;0
1.48;0;0;0;0;0;-1;-1;0;0
1.485;0;0;0;0;0;-1;-1;0;0
1.49;0;0;0;0;0;-1;-1;0;0
1.495;0;0;0;0;0;-1;-1;0;0
1.5;0;0;0;0;0;-1;-1;0;0
1.505;0;0;0;0;0;-1;-1;0;0
1.51;0;0;0;0;0;-1;-1;0;0
1.515;0;0;0;0;0;-1;-1;0;0
1.52;0;0;0;0;0;-1;-1;0;0
1.095;1;0;0;0;0;-1;-1;0;0
1.1;1;0;0;0;0;-1;-1;0;0
1.105;1;0;0;0;0;-1;-1;0;0
1.11;1;0;0;0;0;-1;-1;0;0
1.115;1;0;0;0;0;-1;-1;0;0
1.12;1;0;0;0;0;-1;-1;0;0
1.125;1;0;0;0;0;-1;-1;0;332
1.13;1;0;0;0;0;-1;-1;0;73
1.135;1;0;0;0;0;-1;-1;0;102
1.14;1;0;0;0;0;-1;0.00005;0;312
1.145;1;0;0;0;0;-1;0.00005;0;1625
1.15;1;0;0;0;0;-1;0.00005;0;275
1.155;1;0;0;0;0;-1;0.00005;0;430
1.16;1;.00005;.00005;.00005;0;-1;0.00005;11;1101
1.165;1;.00010;.00010;.00010;0;0.00005;0.0001;17;603
1.17;1;.00015;.00015;.00015;0;-1;0.00015;4;1123
1.175;1;.00020;0.0003;.00015;0;0.00005;0.0003;102;961
1.18;1;.00050;.00060;.00050;0;0.0001;0.0005;17;1861
1.185;1;.00060;.00090;.00050;0;0.0002;0.0009;154;1972
1.19;1;.00100;.00160;.00090;0;0.0004;0.0014;451;4560
1.195;1;.00130;.00230;.00130;0;0.0006;0.0022;421;2030
1.2;1;.00230;.00340;0.0021;0;0.0009;0.0033;1856;6922
1.205;1;.00310;.00510;.00310;0;0.0013;0.0049;943;2170
1.21;1;.00510;.00720;.00470;0;0.0019;0.007;790;4161
1.215;1;.00740;.00980;0.0067;0;0.0025;0.0096;130;3364
1.22;1;.01070;.01290;0.0092;0;0.0031;0.0128;327;5960
1.225;1;.01470;0.0167;0.0123;0;0.0037;0.0165;21;2572
1.23;1;.01710;0.0208;0.0161;0;0.0041;0.0206;148;6442
1.235;1;.02260;.02520;0.0202;0;0.0046;0.0251;28;3503
1.24;1;.02760;.03000;0.0246;0;0.0049;0.0298;11;2228
1.245;1;.03430;0.0346;0.0292;0;0.0051;0.0346;1;2109
1.25;1;0;0.0395;0.0339;0;0.0054;0.0396;0;1509
1.255;1;0;0.0445;0.0388;0;0.0055;0.0445;0;806
1.26;1;0;0.0494;0.0437;0;0.0055;0.0495;0;721
1.265;1;0;0.0544;0.0486;0;0.0055;0.0544;0;434
1.27;1;.05580;0.0594;0.0536;0;0.0055;0.0594;1;831
1.275;1;0;0.0644;0.0586;0;0.0055;0.0644;1;398
1.28;1;0;0.0693;0.0636;0;0.0055;0.0694;0;279
1.285;1;0;0.0743;0.0686;0;0.0055;0.0744;0;136
1.29;1;0;0.0793;0.0736;0;0.0055;0.0794;0;38
1.295;1;0;0.0838;0.0786;0;0.0055;0.0843;0;8
1.3;1;0;0;0.0836;0;0.0055;0.0893;0;24
1.305;1;0;0;0.0885;0;0.0055;0.0943;0;10
1.31;1;0;0;0.0935;0;0.0055;0.0993;0;0
1.315;1;0;0;0.0985;0;0.0055;0.1043;0;27
1.32;1;0;0;0.1035;0;0.0055;0.1093;0;6
1.325;1;0;0;0.1085;0;0.0055;0.1143;0;5
1.33;1;0;0;0.1135;0;0.0055;0.1193;0;0
1.335;1;0;0;0.1185;0;0.0055;0.1243;0;23
1.34;1;0;0;0.1235;0;0.0055;0.1293;0;0
1.345;1;0;0;0.1285;0;0.0055;0.1343;0;0
1.35;1;0;0;0.1335;0;0.0055;0.1393;0;0
1.355;1;0;0;0.1385;0;0.0055;0.1443;0;0
1.36;1;0;0;0.1435;0;0.0055;0.1493;0;0
1.365;1;0;0;0.1485;0;0.0055;0.1543;0;0
1.37;1;0;0;0.1535;0;0.0055;0.1593;0;0
1.375;1;0;0;0.1585;0;0.0055;0.1643;0;0
1.38;1;0;0;0.1635;0;0.0055;0.1693;0;0
1.385;1;0;0;0.1685;0;0.0055;0.1743;0;0
1.39;1;0;0;0.1735;0;0.0055;0.1793;0;0
1.395;1;0;0;0.1785;0;0.0055;0.1843;0;0
1.4;1;0;0;0.1835;0;0.0055;0.1893;0;0
1.405;1;0;0;0.1885;0;0.0055;0.1943;0;0
1.41;1;0;0;0.1935;0;0.0055;0.1993;0;0
1.415;1;0;0;0.1985;0;0.0055;0.2043;0;0
1.42;1;0;0;0.2035;0;0.0055;0.2093;0;0
1.425;1;0;0;0.2085;0;0.0055;0.2143;0;0
1.43;1;0;0;0.2135;0;0.0055;0.2193;0;0
1.435;1;0;0;0.2185;0;0.0055;0.2243;0;0
1.44;1;0;0;0.2235;0;0.0055;0.2293;0;0
1.445;1;0;0;0.2285;0;0.0055;0.2343;0;0
1.45;1;0;0;0.2335;0;0.0055;0.2393;0;0
1.455;1;0;0;0.2385;0;0.0055;0.2443;0;0
1.46;1;0;0;0.2435;0;0.0055;0.2493;0;0
1.465;1;0;0;0.2485;0;0.0055;0.2543;0;0
1.47;1;0;0;0.2535;0;0.0055;0.2593;0;0
1.475;1;0;0;0.2585;0;0.0055;0.2643;0;0
1.48;1;0;0;0.2635;0;0.0055;0.2693;0;0
1.485;1;0;0;0.2685;0;0.0055;0.2743;0;0
1.49;1;0;0;0.2735;0;0.0055;0.2793;0;0
1.495;1;0;0;0.2785;0;0.0055;0.2843;0;0
1.5;1;0;0;0.2835;0;0.0055;0.2893;0;0
1.505;1;0;0;0.2885;0;0.0055;0.2943;0;0
1.51;1;0;0;0.2935;0;0.0055;0.2993;0;0
1.515;1;0;0;0.2985;0;0.0055;0.3043;0;0
1.52;1;0;0;0.3035;0;0.0055;0.3093;0;0
Well took it, what to put in the turkey ?
stranger:

Got it.

I'll just update the WB, it's fighting.

It won't start on XP.

Under XP it works, but what is it and what is it for, what does it need to be in the inductor ?
pako:

I have 7, it should make no difference XP or 7

unzip it to your desk, click on the face, wait 2 minutes

It'll take acouple of minutes for it to go.

you need a detailed description of how to read and display the indicator

What page or pdf are you parsing?

how to make levels out of it?

Experts in the US, the UK and Europe agree that the dollar and the euro will be worth almost the same next year.

 
Kino:

Fast as diarrhoea, these experts are two years away.
 
 
stranger:

good gaps

at the same time gold has not moved

