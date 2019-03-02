FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 619

New comment
 
I can not find the statistics of the trader TurboDizell (whatever the nickname is), shown at a shitty seminar, with 10k in Liams and in 2 days a drawdown to 20k (I think so)
 

Yes, the schpoking was tough, but instructive. Now there's someone to troll with)))) Only Kem isn't coming to us))))

Sensei, come on out and talk about the dashes

[Deleted]  
From my point of view I will put a sell limit at 1.5390 take 1.5100
 
wild_hedgehog:
the news is there and there is no movement, it is unlikely to have any impact...no?

There will be news in 20 minutes.

[Deleted]  
will make an attempt at 1.5440 flea)))))
 

Everything flows, everything changes)

[Deleted]  
stranger:

Everything flows, everything changes)

my targeting stays=)
 
stranger:

Yes, the schpoking was tough, but instructive. Now there's someone to troll with)))) Only Kem isn't coming to us))))

Sensei, come out and talk about the dashes.

That's about it :)
 

Sold EUR/USD

 
Speculator_:

Sold EUR/USD

1...612613614615616617618619620621622623624625626...2119
New comment