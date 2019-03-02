FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 61
The stop has been triggered now I'll buy again somewhere
Really?)) ))) Let me try to guess too )))) Uh ... downward momentum, huh? )))
I'm going to buy again somewhere.
Try to play a game of trienka (cards) so you don't guess!
Buying here
https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/278388
He who does nothing makes no mistakes)
Maybe the dude is telling the truth about 1.1625 on the Eurochka. Already in the February contract.
Основной тренд в паре EURUSD нисходящий (медвежий), цель возможной коррекции 1,2386 - 1,2436, вероятная цель снижения пары 1,1625. Любой рост европейской валюты против доллара США выше 1,2017 - 1,2058 можно использовать для ее продажи.
I'll buy it here.
Stop spamming =)
Plug the signal in, let's see it in real life, not on pictures in pint.
Excuse me, I'll show you in pictures, I'll show you that I sailed on the Titanic =))
I do everything out in the open. If the market goes against me, I will post a screen with a loss. It's simple, I've already bought and I can't claim to have sold in five minutes.
If you're talented and know how to make money, the dude will let you steer for 100-200 quid ))))