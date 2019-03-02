FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 61

The stop has been triggered now I'll buy again somewhere

 
artikul:
Try to play a game of trien (cards) so you don't have to guess!
 
Speculator_:

Trading with stops is already an investment, it's already a serious lock on success ))))
 
Speculator_:
I dare not distract you further from M1 )))
 

Buying here

 
stranger:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/278388

He who does nothing makes no mistakes)

on the January contract, the Eurochka is now down (at the bottom). The January one will end in 4 days.



Maybe the dude is telling the truth about 1.1625 on the Eurochka. Already in the February contract.

Основной тренд в паре EURUSD нисходящий (медвежий), цель возможной коррекции 1,2386 - 1,2436, вероятная цель снижения пары 1,1625. Любой рост европейской валюты против доллара США выше 1,2017 - 1,2058 можно использовать для ее продажи.
 
Speculator_:

Stop spamming =)

Plug the signal in, let's see it in real life, not on pictures in pint.

Excuse me, I'll show you in pictures, I'll show you that I sailed on the Titanic =))

 
Zeleniy:

I do everything with an open mind. If the market goes against me I will post a screenshot with a loss. I just bought and I can't say that I sold in five minutes.
 
Speculator_:
If you're talented and you know how to make money, the dude will give you 100-200 quid )))
 
artikul:
I've got 150 five-year-old steers and a pasture on the lease for seven years. That's forex in all its glory.
