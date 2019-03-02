the moon is early and the yen is just right - only they are hardly buying it.

FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 464
300 )))))
is that humor? judging by the smiley faces... maybe 300
no , 1.17
where is the Professor with the coffee grounds and the clouds and the Euro 0.7?
Why buy and sell at the same time?
dop. where is the coffee grounds professor with the clouds and the 0.7 euro (three stars?)
I can only imagine how many people are buying the moon and the yen on the trend, the MT5 is so good at tearing up their shirts and throwing themselves on the embargoes))))))
The loonie is early and the yen is right on - only they hardly buy it.
Go to them and look, on any pair, shout about trending, he's their frnd and go ahead with the song))))
Aren't you and the Master from the same monastery?))
There's another 200-250 pips up from your bids, no?
there are no trends - they are fantasies (of professors and associate professors)