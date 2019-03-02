FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 464

New comment
 
Ishim:
300 )))))
is that humour? judging by the smiley faces...maybe 300
 
wild_hedgehog:
is that humor? judging by the smiley faces... maybe 300

no , 1.17

where is the Professor with the coffee grounds and the clouds and the Euro 0.7?

 
Olegts:
Why buy and sell at the same time?
Why sell?)
 
Ishim:

no , 1.17

dop. where is the coffee grounds professor with the clouds and the 0.7 euro (three stars?)

I can only imagine how many people are buying the moon and the yen by trend, the MT5 is so good at tearing up their shirts and throwing themselves on the embargoes))))))
 
stranger:
I can only imagine how many people are buying the moon and the yen on the trend, the MT5 is so good at tearing up their shirts and throwing themselves on the embargoes))))))
the moon is early and the yen is just right - only they are hardly buying it.
 
Ishim:
The loonie is early and the yen is right on - only they hardly buy it.
Go in and look at them, on any pair, shout about the trend, he's their frenemy and go with the song))))
 
stranger:
Go to them and look, on any pair, shout about trending, he's their frnd and go ahead with the song))))
there's no such thing as a trend - it's a fantasy (professors and associate professors)
 
stranger:
Aren't you and the Master from the same monastery?))
 
wild_hedgehog:
There's another 200-250 pips up from your bids, no?
I don't think it'll go higher. The bull run is over.
 
Ishim:
there are no trends - they are fantasies (of professors and associate professors)
You are harsh, Igor)
1...457458459460461462463464465466467468469470471...2119
New comment