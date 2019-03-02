FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 217
Fucking hell.
If you open a trade and sit in front of the monitor, why do you need a stop? When I stopped using it, profitability went up dramatically.
Last year it was too fashionable to throw a stopper, for fuck's sake.
No ... Wow, there's a megaton of cash dead in there))))
And notice that the Swiss bank was just an excuse to shake it out, they decided to remove the restrictions, the price went down, then came back up, why? Change your mind? Just ditched))))
A grid of 9 levels is thrown over the energy cloud )))) Together with the cloud, this grid shrinks and expands like an accordion )))) Limits are modified accordingly to grid lines )))) The cloud has expanded and the orders have gone far away. During correction the grid will be compressed and the price will grab it))) The program algorithm is hard but it is an algorithm! )))
They wanted to devalue the franc on TV )))) Who knew they would do that ))))
Yep, 30 in and 15 out, who knew there would be so much dough at the ball, 99% died there))))
Teacher bought the eu and sold the bxoyen, I have a bad feeling about this... not good
In the meantime, the lack of good managerial skills is one of the most important factors in the market.
So if you start such flights, then do not click, and cover the fuck up and shove off)))).
In addition, almost everyone here has a zone in which he can sell or buy and few people just take a chance, so there is always time to think.
When in 2011 CHF was pegged to EUR I stopped and went to drink tea (I still see that tea), and my investor opened and went to smoke (a lot of money, what can happen) .... - so I had 10k left not so much))
I will not be able to make it to the end of the road and I will not be able to make it to the end of the road...
He feels something ))))
where did the piece of tail go? O_o