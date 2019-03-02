FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1101

stranger:
You don't know the reason for entering, what interest can there be? If you discuss the same topic with people, learn something, give something yourself, that might be of interest, because you understand each other, but otherwise it's about nothing.
The reasons are always the same buying or selling, we analyze the price and your options are about nothing. (brainwashing and it's clear from the price that the eu is being bought and will rise to 1.10)
 
stranger:
Not for tomorrow.
And for today? ))
 
Ishim:
You're masturbating, not analyzing, what can you analyze looking at an empty bucket?

You're already buying out of the blue, even though there is no one at the top and the price goes below 47, that's your whole analysis).

 
mmmoguschiy:
And for today? ))

Today - tomorrow will be yesterday, still yesterday - today was tomorrow. ))

 
Ishim:
How can you analyse the price? It is just there :-D

Options? Futures? For some it is a risk hedging tool. They go hand in hand with the market price. Hence, it's far from nothing!!!

And by the way the Euro is being salted at the moment
 
mmmoguschiy:
And for today? ))

And today it's trading

http://www.cmegroup.com/trading/fx/g10/british-pound_quotes_globex_options.html?optionExpiration=Z4

Ishim:
The problem is that you don't know anything about the price and you don't need a price... The problem is that you don't know anything about the price and you don't need to look at it ... If you don't know anything about the price, you may forget about the price ...
 
_new-rena:
By the way, the market doesn't care about them and neither does the price.
The market is the market. It depends on many things. And the price is one of them.

If you have a million peppers standing on top of you with open deals, the price will come there, no matter how much you push the drum - it will come there :-D.
 
stranger:

And today it's trading

http://www.cmegroup.com/trading/fx/g10/british-pound_quotes_globex_options.html?optionExpiration=Z4

Thanks, I'll look into it.
 
stranger:

You're masturbating, not analyzing, what can you analyze looking at an empty bucket?

You are already buying out of the blue, although there is no one at the top and the price goes below 47, that's all your analysis)

What are you trying to do by looking at yesterday's prices (maybe you analyze the price), you bought a lot - sold a lot - no one is there ..... And the end of your analysis goes to ..... (but for some reason it always misses)
