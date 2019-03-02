FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1101
You don't know the reason for entering, what interest can there be? If you discuss the same topic with people, learn something, give something yourself, that might be of interest, because you understand each other, but otherwise it's about nothing.
Not for tomorrow.
The reasons are always the same buying or selling, we analyze the price and your options are worthless. (brainwashing and you can see by the price that the eu is being bought now and it will go up to 1.10)
You're masturbating, not analyzing, what can you analyze looking at an empty bucket?
You're already buying out of the blue, even though there is no one at the top and the price goes below 47, that's your whole analysis).
Today - tomorrow will be yesterday, still yesterday - today was tomorrow. ))
Options? Futures? For some it is a risk hedging tool. They go hand in hand with the market price. Hence, it's far from nothing!!!
And by the way the Euro is being salted at the moment
And for today? ))
And today it's trading
http://www.cmegroup.com/trading/fx/g10/british-pound_quotes_globex_options.html?optionExpiration=Z4
By the way, the market doesn't care about them and neither does the price.
If you have a million peppers standing on top of you with open deals, the price will come there, no matter how much you push the drum - it will come there :-D.
You're masturbating, not analyzing, what can you analyze looking at an empty bucket?
You are already buying out of the blue, although there is no one at the top and the price goes below 47, that's all your analysis)