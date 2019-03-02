FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 775
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The euras with a flat was decided - 1.1550 more I will not say - all amusing. (In general, they fall down laughing). Good luck in trading.
A month ago you were told 1.20, voice-over.)
Yen is here to buy, fuck living after that))))
Well everyone sold the pound, if not then sell faster)))
♪ and the eura too ♪
A month ago you were told 1.20, the voiceover)))
and you're the clown in ignore at all!
I'm in ignore and you're the clown, Teacher)
Learn son, intraday only on the pound)
EUR rising to 1.14 ))))). Good luck !
to 1.14 or on the figure ?
Thanks !
what is the current forecast ?
up to 1.14 or in the figure ?
Thanks !
pound naughty...
The Eurasian flat has been decided - 1.1550. I won't say anything more - everyone is laughing. (In general, they fall down with laughter). Good luck in trading.
I'm in ignore and you're the clown, Teacher)
Learn son, intraday only on the pound)
I wrote 1.1550 (+ - 15 pips)