FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 775

New comment
[Deleted]  
stranger:
Thank you
 
Ishim:
The euras with a flat was decided - 1.1550 more I will not say - all amusing. (In general, they fall down laughing). Good luck in trading.

A month ago you were told 1.20, voice-over.)

Yen is here to buy, fuck living after that))))

Spekul:

Well everyone sold the pound, if not then sell faster)))

♪ and the eura too ♪

 
stranger:

A month ago you were told 1.20, the voiceover)))

and you're a clown on ignore!
 
Ishim:
and you're the clown in ignore at all!

I'm in ignore and you're the clown, Teacher)

Learn son, intraday only on the pound)

 
Ishim:
EUR rising to 1.14 ))))). Good luck !
What is the current forecast ?
to 1.14 or on the figure ?



Thanks !
 
tuma88:
what is the current forecast ?
up to 1.14 or in the figure ?



Thanks !
I wrote 1.1550 (+ - 15 pips)
 

pound naughty...


 
Ishim:
The Eurasian flat has been decided - 1.1550. I won't say anything more - everyone is laughing. (In general, they fall down with laughter). Good luck in trading.
You are encouraging.
 
stranger:

I'm in ignore and you're the clown, Teacher)

Learn son, intraday only on the pound)

What the fuck are you intraday - mushroom )))), pound 5510 for intra - short pips, or better order a channel on the pound from Myth for 5 quid. (At least you won't lose right away, even if it's a demo.)
 
Ishim:
I wrote 1.1550 (+ - 15 pips)
yes, i did :-)
1...768769770771772773774775776777778779780781782...2119
New comment