FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 15
USD/JPY Buy Take: 121.43 Stop: 119.69
Yesterday I bought USD/JPY (Do you think it will keep going up?)
My orders are hovering on the cross NZDCHF, respectively, I look and major parents.......... kiwi is easier, and the chiff level/resistance I find only in the week of 2010, 30 points higher.
divides into chif... watch the eureka... where it goes, backwards - chif.
bottom line - eurik goes down, chif goes up, cross goes down and vice versa... the kiwi's there for as much as it's worth.
i would trade on major, spread is lower)))
why eurik............. where is the kiwi?
I'm thinking, but crosses are calmer.............majors are more active, you can see even with the naked eye........ and, consequently, they can throw faster and further.......shortly, I think.
The dollar is the main thing in the majors. watch the quid index - it's the best indicator for the majors.
The most realistic unconquered forecast so far is 120.52.
121.20 is also a forecast but as it is far away - time and Monday will show...
