FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 15

New comment
 

USD/JPY Buy Take: 121.43 Stop: 119.69

Yesterday I bought USD/JPY (Do you think it will keep going up?)

[Deleted]  
gnawingmarket:
My orders are hovering on the cross NZDCHF, respectively, I look and major parents.......... kiwi is easier, and the chiff level/resistance I find only in the week of 2010, 30 points higher.

divides into chif... watch the eureka... where it goes, backwards - chif.

bottom line - eurik goes down, chif goes up, cross goes down and vice versa... the kiwi's there for as much as it's worth.

i would trade on major, spread is lower)))

 
_new-rena:

divides into chif... watch the eureka... where it goes, backwards - chif.

bottom line - eurik goes down, chif goes up, cross goes down and vice versa...

why the eurik............. where is the kiwi?
[Deleted]  
gnawingmarket:
why eurik............. where is the kiwi?
the kiwi in the cross is nothing. it's all about what it's divided into.
 
_new-rena:

divided by the chif... watch the eurik... where he goes, backwards - chif.

bottom line - eurik goes down, chif goes up, cross goes down and vice versa... the kiwi's up as much as it is.

trade major, spread is less))))

I am thinking, but crosses are calmer.............majors are more active, you can see even with the naked eye........correspondingly and can throw faster and further.......shortly, I think.
[Deleted]  
gnawingmarket:
I'm thinking, but crosses are calmer.............majors are more active, you can see even with the naked eye........ and, consequently, they can throw faster and further.......shortly, I think.
The index goes up - what is divided by the dollar goes down, and the rest goes up and that's it.
 
_new-rena:
The dollar is the main thing in the majors. watch the quid index - it's the best indicator for the majors.
I am watching, of course, but it does not warm me up much-it adds another chart to my grey head, where I have to search for the future............ open the membrane of the quote with Paco-it should work out something...........and I will throw up children's questions........... participants of "What? Where? When?", children's questions often lead to a deadlock, and a deadlock is the beginning of the exit.
[Deleted]  
yura1994ru:

USD/JPY Buy Take: 121.43 Stop: 119.69

Yesterday I bought USD/JPY (Do you think it will keep going up?)

The most realistic unconquered forecast so far is 120.52.

121.20 is also a forecast but as it is far away - time and Monday will show...

 
_new-rena:

the most realistic unconquered forecast so far is 120.52.

121.20 is also a forecast, but as it is far away, time and Monday will tell...

thanks
 
1...8910111213141516171819202122...2119
New comment