FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 423

stranger:
North, thanks for the screens, on the Kiwi look at the 6880 level, in my opinion, we discussed it with Myth once, if any correction will be there, it will be from there.
That's where the "fishing" starts ....
 
Lesorub:
What's that? A magnifying glass to look at the squares?
You'll be looking at a dead Kiwi through them)))
 
SEVER11:
nice area...


 
Bicus:

Moon did well. He's given a good run for his money. And the Evra, as always, is a dyed-in-the-wool bitch. Only b.w. and a couple of moose.

Levels are good, volumes are good, but when you learn to choose the most profitable pair... Then you can call yourself a guru and get closer to the Master... :0))
 
https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/2956818/eurnzd-d1-brokercreditservice-cyprus-limited-dva-varianta-no
График EURNZD, D1, 2015.01.30 14:46 UTC, BrokerCreditService (Cyprus) Limited, MetaTrader 4, Demo
График EURNZD, D1, 2015.01.30 14:46 UTC, BrokerCreditService (Cyprus) Limited, MetaTrader 4, Demo
  • www.mql5.com
График EURNZD, D1, BrokerCreditService (Cyprus) Limited: Два варианта, но цель одна.
 
What's the point now?
 
Yeah, yeah, bad luck!
 
SEVER11:
Levels are good, volumes are good, but when you learn how to choose the most profitable trading pair... that's when I think you can call yourself a guru and get closer to the Guru... :0))
I`ve been telling I`ve been told that the dollar is the strongest currency now, and the Kiwi is the weakest. The result is obvious, he listens and says - I`ve bought .... NZDUSD
 
You should have thanked me for warning me))) Told you to stay out of it.)
