FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 85

New comment
 
Freedom to the bull radicals!!!
[Deleted]  
stranger:
Freedom to the bull radicals!!!
Noooo. North is right. The pound is up to 1.5...
 
new toy / said 1.1688
Mu-rai.

 
stranger:


And Tuma, does he drink or smoke? )))))

)))
don't like to just watch ))))without me the train will leave...
 
tuma88:
new toy / said 1,1688
Mu-rai.

great, good number, and actually you can write any number at the bottom you like and the price will come through.

the main thing is not to catch the falling knives now and think the price will bounce back.

 
pako:
tuma88:
Is there an option with accumulation? or is it written in the archive ?
The sum of the volume by strikes and + make the value of the strike ( in exel ) threw the file here yesterday.(this is purely an experiment).
Thanks !
with the accumulation of what ?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38821/page57#comment_1272908
FOREX - Тенденции, прогнозы и следствия 2015
FOREX - Тенденции, прогнозы и следствия 2015
  • www.mql5.com
FOREX - Тенденции, прогнозы и следствия 2015. - Страница 57 - Категория: общее обсуждение
 
I like the 1.1903 level so far.
[Deleted]  
Spekul:

it never stopped coming out underneath it.

I prefer a round number, like 1.0000

the roundest number is "0". The one is the most round number...

)))

[Deleted]  

I'm speechless...

it's all very rude.

http://tass.ru/ekonomika/1687028

Мировые цены на нефть изменились разнонаправленно
Мировые цены на нефть изменились разнонаправленно
  • tass.ru
ЛОНДОН, 7 января. /Корр. ТАСС Роман Подервянский/. Мировые цены на нефть показали разнонаправленную динамику. К закрытию сессии на лондонской Межконтинентальной бирже фьючерсных сделок стоимость февральских контрактов на поставки смеси Brent снизилась на 21 цент, до $50,89 за баррель. Оборот торгов на 80% превысил средний за последние 100 дней...
 
Closed the sell on the pound, now we can flop and go up, maximum to 1.5480, which is doubtful, if it gets there it will salt there again
1...787980818283848586878889909192...2119
New comment