FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 85
Freedom to the bull radicals!!!
Mu-rai.
And Tuma, does he drink or smoke? )))))
don't like to just watch ))))without me the train will leave...
new toy / said 1,1688
Mu-rai.
great, good number, and actually you can write any number at the bottom you like and the price will come through.
the main thing is not to catch the falling knives now and think the price will bounce back.
Is there an option with accumulation? or is it written in the archive ?
The sum of the volume by strikes and + make the value of the strike ( in exel ) threw the file here yesterday.(this is purely an experiment).
Thanks !
it never stopped coming out underneath it.
I prefer a round number, like 1.0000
the roundest number is "0". The one is the most round number...
)))
I'm speechless...
it's all very rude.
http://tass.ru/ekonomika/1687028