FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 364

New comment
[Deleted]  
stranger:
Yes, you can start and so to 0.9)))
so let's wait a bit)))) the current purchases will be added later)))
 
_new-rena:
not yet. just a theory.
What is your method behind it? In theory.
[Deleted]  
Alexey:
What is your method? In theory
analysis of buying and selling volumes from CME data
 
No respect for mashka at all ))))
 
artikul:
They don't honour Mashka at all)))
I, I honour Mashka and the Teacher!!!
 
_new-rena:
analysis of buying and selling volumes according to SME data
And what the volume analysis now shows
 
artikul:
They don't respect Masha at all ))))
Look, Alexey is really taking Rena seriously))))
 
stranger:
Look, Alexey is taking Rena seriously))))
In theory, all women are beautiful, all programmes are grails ))))
[Deleted]  
Alexey:
And what the volume analysis now shows
what Article said. ^
 

Selling a little bit

1...357358359360361362363364365366367368369370371...2119
New comment