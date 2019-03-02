FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1057

And what was there to rant about for two days, I was talking about the pound.

Ilya, did you realise you were dreaming?)

 
21april:
The historic low is 13.84 rand per $1.
What's stopping the move
 
stranger:
You know, two days. I've been boozing for weeks. Less typing means more profit.
 
iIDLERr:
That's right, just yesterday I wanted to get into a bit of a sell on the pound and with all these moves it's all pro....
 
stranger:
the deevers are being sucked up...


 
Lesorub:

Well, come on, you'll tell me if you get bored)
 
stranger:
That's right, just yesterday I wanted to get a little bit into the pound sell and with all these moves it's all pro....
What's up with your options people, have they all sold out? I've been writing since last year - no one will buy this crap for long.
stranger:


Good day ...Looking forward to more recommendations
 
iIDLERr:
I was thinking about a correction to 63.

stranger:

A word or two about Mr Pound please
