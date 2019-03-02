FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 795

New comment
 
stranger:
Mashka is a reflection of the average price over the period. In the past. On a graph. You can at least put a dick there)))
Wait, what was wrong with the stock market? (there are laws on insider trading, paired accounts - insiders were caught and it was discussed here on the franc)
[Deleted]  
Ishim:
more meaningful! And then it's on.
What are we doing with the Caddy?
 
stranger:
This is a reflection of the average price for the period. In the past. On the chart. You may put a dick on it))))

So the fog is already drawing, what's in the past? you are in the past, and the traded volumes are in the future, let me give you a hint again (discount your cluelessness) - the patterns stretch into the future. (nowadays it's in vogue - say it's a random process drawn by uneducated speculators))))

For the yen - (((( - 5 quid - it closed at 18.20 - it is good, I will trade upwards if I have to cover the loss. (I forget when I covered the loss - a couple of months ago, I think)

 
azfaraon:
What are we doing with the Caddy?
2680 I think... (with current ones - if anything I don't sell them and I've never even looked at that CD)
[Deleted]  
Ishim:
2680 I think... (from the current one - if anything I don't trade it and I've never even looked at that disc)
cool)))) I have a take there .....Although I was thinking more about 1.2780
 
azfaraon:
cool)))) I've got a takeaway there .....
i don't trade it, i told you - just a forecast - my opinion (may be wrong)
[Deleted]  
Ishim:
I'm not trading it, I'm telling you - just a forecast - my opinion (may be wrong).
Don't worry ... I bought it a long time ago ... I just had a question and wanted to develop the topic while the pound is struggling.
 
azfaraon:
Don't be pissed ... I bought it a long time ago... I just had a question, so I wanted to follow up on it while the pound is pounding.
I'm telling you...
 
Insider, its use, and price manipulation are different things. "Patterns", so called, are being pulled into the ass, not into the future. Were you smart enough to close your yen purchases?
[Deleted]  
Ishim:
What's up?
I just wanted to have a conversation ....
1...788789790791792793794795796797798799800801802...2119
New comment