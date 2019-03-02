FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 795
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Mashka is a reflection of the average price over the period. In the past. On a graph. You can at least put a dick there)))
more meaningful! And then it's on.
This is a reflection of the average price for the period. In the past. On the chart. You may put a dick on it))))
So the fog is already drawing, what's in the past? you are in the past, and the traded volumes are in the future, let me give you a hint again (discount your cluelessness) - the patterns stretch into the future. (nowadays it's in vogue - say it's a random process drawn by uneducated speculators))))
For the yen - (((( - 5 quid - it closed at 18.20 - it is good, I will trade upwards if I have to cover the loss. (I forget when I covered the loss - a couple of months ago, I think)
What are we doing with the Caddy?
2680 I think... (from the current one - if anything I don't trade it and I've never even looked at that disc)
cool)))) I've got a takeaway there .....
I'm not trading it, I'm telling you - just a forecast - my opinion (may be wrong).
Don't be pissed ... I bought it a long time ago... I just had a question, so I wanted to follow up on it while the pound is pounding.
What's up?