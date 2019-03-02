FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 980
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Forecast is a consequence:
Continuation of the cad forecast will be reconsidered, selling on it now is dangerous...
Thank you !
The advantage of programmers over handymen is that they can quickly check everything on history and automate everything.
Thank you !
And how can you understand anything about them if you don't go beyond the lines on the chart?
If the CME changes the rules of the game, what do you do?
invent a new TS?
I mean you should not be dependent on third party quotes and data providers.
It seems to be giving up trading in the pit since the summer. have you heard anything ?
Thank you !
robots have no instincts=) and no analysis=)
there's already a virtual sex device, like a vibrator.
It's easy to get a feel for it. Just don't get excited about it. A lot of time has been spent on the research (manual).
Thank you !
robots have no flair=) and analysis=)
both are available...
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GeR0C6kdBvY
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tmAZUWIJlBY
http://www.pressa.tv/foto/31501-ls3-amerikanskiy-voennyy-robot-pomoschnik-26-foto.html
both are available...
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GeR0C6kdBvY
Thank you !
come on, blah, blah, blah, blah.)
There's already a virtual sex device, like a vibrator.
It's easy to get a feel for it. Just don't get excited about it. A lot of time has been spent on research (manual).
Thank you!
If CME changes the rules of the game, what do we do?
invent a new TS?
I mean, we should not be dependent on third party quotes and data providers.
It seems to be giving up trading in the pit since the summer. have you heard anything ?
Thank you !
I only use CME for one purpose =) and it's not critical without it at all =)