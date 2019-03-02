FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 393
Roman's on his way up...
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KMun0Dy3FzU
usdcad has been a pain in the ass. For the second time today it almost knocked out my sell-pyramid, which it built so diligently yesterday.
It looks like it doesn't want to go down.
strategy
Anyway, so far we're standing up.
What's it like: Up on H1 and down on H4?
He always said so, but I don't understand . ..
not bad, so you're a fisherman and a lumberjack))
and a reaper and a reader and a stammerer...
stop being clever )))) (you're flailing around in the meantime sold bought sold) (you're Yeti! - Bigfoot - shaggy, fast running and whooshing...- yeti buy! yeti sell) pure circus you've got here.
I'd shut up about flailing.
http://www.alpari.ru/ru/investor/pamm/324834/
and a reaper and a reader and a maker...
By the way, the kiwi might be ripe today and it's not on your list