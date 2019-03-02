FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 393

Lesorub:
Roman's on his way up...
Wow, it's crowded, sweet home.
 
Myth63:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KMun0Dy3FzU
Yeah, it's an old song, eh nostalgia
 

usdcad has been a pain in the ass. For the second time today it almost knocked out my sell-pyramid, which it built so diligently yesterday.

It looks like it doesn't want to go down.

 
pako:

strategy

Nothing is clear or visible. What kind of strategy is this?
 
stranger:

Anyway, so far we're standing up.

What's it like: Up on H1 and down on H4?

He always said so, but I don't understand . ..

stop being clever )))) (you rushing around at the same time sold bought sold) (you Yeti! - Bigfoot is a shaggy one, running fast and whooshing...- yeti buy! yeti sell) pure circus you have here.
 
Lesorub:
not bad, so you're a fisherman but a lumberjack))
 
Spekul:
and a reaper and a reader and a woodcutter...
[Deleted]  
Lesorub:
and a reaper and a reader and a stammerer...
and a beer drinker=)
 
Ishim:
stop being clever )))) (you're flailing around in the meantime sold bought sold) (you're Yeti! - Bigfoot - shaggy, fast running and whooshing...- yeti buy! yeti sell) pure circus you've got here.

I'd shut up about flailing.

http://www.alpari.ru/ru/investor/pamm/324834/

Lesorub:
and a reaper and a reader and a maker...

By the way, the kiwi might be ripe today and it's not on your list

