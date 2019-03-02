FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 556
and the eu is in a pullback from 1272
and to Fuy's attention, Doll's in the bay on it:
I don't think there's any point in writing it. it really helps, I'm typing in the history and I can see what happened. I'm not sure what's going on, but I'm sure I've got a good chance to get a good result.
I misunderstood. )
The idea is not that there are some incomprehensible arrows appearing. It is about the data used in the indicator and how it is interpreted.
My son, I don't know when, I'm the only one in this thread who can't see the future, sick.
But I can tell you why. That the pound is falling trend has long been told even by the penguins to the seals, and from 56-57 has not sold unless the groom with a 40-year experience uncle Igor from the collective farm "20 years without the CPSU" in the Voronezh region, and that only because he has an old mobile and the terminal is not pulling, but maybe he simply does not trade in the pound. And fat dudes, who sold there, so this is not a profit for them, and not to close and not to keep, the main profit they have on these sales below 1.50. So, until they will not do anything, but they will do it, they will drop 56-57 - and then they will decide on the further movement.
On Monday I earned 12000 roubles. And you, my dear, how much did you earn on the move to the top of the pound?
Not much, my son, not much, 160 American rubles so far(
What a Monday it is :)
Not much, my son, not much, 160 American roubles so far(
In local currency it is 18,000, which is more than the average monthly salary of a civil servant.