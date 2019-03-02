FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 374

New comment
[Deleted]  
Spekul:
a lot of baht on it?))
i don't trade the euro=)
 
stranger:
My brother got dumped with the euras sales))))
Looks like it, unless he bailed in time
 
Myth63:
i don't trade the euro=)
I don't know what about the screenshot you posted, I've already seen the dolls anyway))
 

GBP USD expected at 1.4970

 
Speculator_:

GBP USD expected at 1.4970

get a recovery...
 

ginger picture:


 
Speculator_:

GBP USD expected at 1.4970

no stops?
 
Speculator_:

GBP USD expected at 1.4970

As long as you don't buy, it won't fall)))

 
Spekul:
without a stop?
Why stop, I know it's going to go down
 
Speculator_:
Why stop? I know it's going down.
Why don't you buy it?)
1...367368369370371372373374375376377378379380381...2119
New comment