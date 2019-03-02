The pound closed with a small surplus.

FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1112
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
are you a king yet? ...
kiwi on the plan:
can be sold at 46:
Oh, the clowns, nama words))))
You are already awake ????
Well done, and the market is asleep, covered by the quid)))
How do you make money, or rather on what?
It's a good time to read a newspaper with reports under the coffee, calmly and carefully)
clowns don't make any money on anything...
I'd love to, but I don't have anything...
I give to Enu...
Give a thrush...
I'll have a pound, 4550. I'll buy it right now, huh?