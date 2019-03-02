FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 683
Accept the gift from the findos.
A present?
buy-sell-buy ....
bought - sold - bought .... sucked...
not bad! and he'll sit there with his midterm till he's blue in the face.
70pts. he'll drop the passengers along with it and go to 520.
and with this attitude, like he's going to piss off someone...especially for no reason...you guys are fucked.
We should go back to the market and do not make conclusions on this bounce.
60pts. he'll drop the passengers along with it and go to 520.
and with that kind of attitude, like making fun of someone...especially for no reason...you guys are fucked up.
Let him go to 520 if he can, he's been going there since last month and can't get there. Everyone's getting their wings clipped.
=) the test is over!!!!!!!!!