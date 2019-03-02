FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 255

stranger:
They could just keep it at strike 15 until expiration, here and there.)
and that's not out of the question.
stranger:
Hi there !!!

Delhi you're starting to get better there, congratulations))

Myth63:

and I'll post the forecast until March (it's not a good idea)


Is that a pound?

Nice. (I'm for the red one. By the way, there are no open orders on the pound.)

Yeah covered sales on the pound overnight.

Now re-sold from an impenetrable swing from the correction))))

 
Myth63:
And you were right about the yen - 142-143.
 
Spekul:
did you buy euros?))
How's the shopping going?)
 
stranger:
guess what, it's stable ;)))

Someone bought a pound sold...and is still buying, it's going to be a whack down ;)))

 
stranger:
I listened to Sensei and didn't buy, he's wise
 
Spekul:
Bring him some hallucinogenic mushrooms for that)))
 
Spekul:
Why are you sitting in a platypus swamp - get out of there ))))
