FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 561
Can't see below 5175 and even 5175 is highly questionable.
Watching the spats get their sales taken away from them and I get a kick out of it
that's right, no need to trade there but from them....
That's how I trade from the sales of the brats))))))))))))))))))))))))
I don't understand how they can't see that all their sales are bought out
and here's a bogeyman from the EURA =)
By 1.20 all these sticks will be closed quickly.)
on the fattest, fattest=)
The fattest are now buying up figs 7-8 up))))))
And the spurs with increased enthusiasm provide them with profits))))
I have everything below 1.1170 in a Buy. It would be a pity if they will tear it down (= very tasty orders there=) some people want to go to 1.09... I'll give them an ata-ta-ta-.....