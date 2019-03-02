FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 561

New comment
[Deleted]  
stranger:

Can't see below 5175 and even 5175 is highly questionable.

Watching the spats get their sales taken away from them and I get a kick out of it

that's right, no need to trade there, but from them....
 
Myth63:
that's right, no need to trade there but from them....

That's how I trade from the sales of the brats))))))))))))))))))))))))

I don't understand how they can't see that all their sales are bought out

[Deleted]  

and here's a bogeyman from the EURA =)

 
Myth63:

and here's a bogeyman from the EURA =)

Before 1.20 all these sticks will be closed quickly. There is nothing to talk about, and then they will scratch their heads further)
[Deleted]  
stranger:
By 1.20 all these sticks will be closed quickly.)
the fattest one, the fattest =) they would have gapped it up otherwise you don't know how they would have got there =)
 
Myth63:
on the fattest, fattest=)

The fattest are now buying up figs 7-8 up))))))

And the spurs with increased enthusiasm provide them with profits))))

[Deleted]  
stranger:
The fattest are now buying at 7-8 up))))))
I've got everything below 1.1170 in the Buy. It will be a pity if they take them down (= very tasty orders there=) some people want to go to 1.09... i'm going to attack them.....
 
Myth63:
I have everything below 1.1170 in a Buy. It would be a pity if they will tear it down (= very tasty orders there=) some people want to go to 1.09... I'll give them an ata-ta-ta-.....
What do you want to call it? ))))
 
Ishim:
Have you sold the eura? Go sew sacks for profit, when you have sewn them run to replenish your account)))))
 
Myth, where's your conscience, are you buying your last pennies from Ishim? ))))
1...554555556557558559560561562563564565566567568...2119
New comment