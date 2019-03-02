FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 688
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The pound is traded on it and posted the situation, entry levels and objectives, but there are a lot of successful traders, with deals of 10 lots, they pointed out to me that I do not know shit and do not understand, and that, in general, I suck a lot, so no shit more lay out and explain neither here, nor in any other place, not going to, as I wish you).
If I announced the levels for buying at 1.50, 1.52 and 1.5350 and I was told it was bullshit, I should sell, so why bother)))
Well, people have their own opinions. And you have to defend yours with results... Time will tell. )
Here on the picture you have the level of 1.5371 ... Does it mean that buy from this level? (Is it support?) It means that the price will fall to this level?
If the pound is up almost five figures and the man has been screaming for a fortnight that it should be sold and posting screenshots of sells, what kind of opinion is that? The opinion of a moron? As for the results, once again, a normal person should not be interested in someone else's results, unless, of course, the guy is shoving his lame "statistics" under everyone's nose, like our teacher. Just take a chart or a piece of paper, draw or write on it, here you can buy (sell) for this purpose, because. That's enough for me, for example.
I don't know who your teacher is, but you're a real troll.
I forgot - pound blah blah blah, pound blah blah blah...
i don't know who your teacher is, but you are a troll who every day posts a link to my pamm - well, it's a partner.
Stop prattling on about your 'statistics' and I won't post)))) And in general, it's very instructive for teenagers to see)))
I haven't seen such a complicated correction in my lifetime.))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))