FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1427

neyron:
What makes you think there are Fibonacci levels etc. in the market?)
Put levels from your head and then they will show up!
 
tuma88:
Yesterday was a great day )

The Euro was just 60pp short and I would have been fighting it!
Alexey:
I thought you were talking about something else and it turns out you're talking about yours again.

I've always said my piece of the puzzle.)

2 orders is OK, 3 or more is a potential loser

There has to be 1 order and the money will flow into the deposit...

 
2035977:
Honestly don't know what they're chirping about either. The eura is up during the day. I entered on buy at 1.07138 I think 1.074 - 075 will go up.
Lesorub:

The situation is unambiguous - down...

Well, we'll know in the afternoon...

As a matter of fact, as I thought...

 
_new-rena:

There are no signs for a stop. a pullback to 1.0798-1.0810 or 1.0765 is possible ....

what does Fourier predict?

Fucking hell, it predicts 1.0620.

Thank you!
 
You won't believe it...
But I use them as an additional tool too. ( stretching the accordion).

Thanks!
 
+ 5. We might not make it to 1.062 that way, but 1.065 for sure.
tuma88:
It's a hell of a prediction at 1.0620.

Thank you!
OK. I can imagine what he'll throw out on MN1... Basically, it needs some work. Sine and cosine are spinning around zero, there's no divert...
 
2035977:
+ 5. That way, maybe not to 1.062, but to 1.065 for sure.

I will write down your forecast on a piece of paper )

Thanks !
