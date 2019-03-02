FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1427
What makes you think there are Fibonacci levels etc. in the market?)
Yesterday was a great day )
I thought you were talking about something else and it turns out you're talking about yours again.
I've always said my piece of the puzzle.)
2 orders is OK, 3 or more is a potential loser
There has to be 1 order and the money will flow into the deposit...
Honestly don't know what they're chirping about either. The eura is up during the day. I entered on buy at 1.07138 I think 1.074 - 075 will go up.
The situation is unambiguous - down...
Well, we'll know in the afternoon...
As a matter of fact, as I thought...
There are no signs for a stop. a pullback to 1.0798-1.0810 or 1.0765 is possible ....
what does Fourier predict?
Thank you!
You won't believe it...
But I use them as an additional tool too. ( stretching the accordion).
It's a hell of a prediction, but it's 1.0620.
+ 5. That way, maybe not to 1.062, but to 1.065 for sure.
I will write down your forecast on a piece of paper )
Thanks !