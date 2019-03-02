Don't make this up. We're not with you.

FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 510
If there are problems, it is better not to trade manually.
You should always trade in a relaxed state of mind. 99.99% of the time we just wait and read and stuff.
why did you say that?) why did you say that, I'm just trying to make you feel sorry?)
I just wanted to say that I'm trading blindly (like an idiot) when such troubles occur, instead of coming to my senses and working on myself.
So, Ishim comes to him thinking that everybody is against him and does not give him the "go-ahead" to trade, if I got it right, he has allegedly found the problem and the culprits have been identified ... but what good will it do him?
Well, take a pause, there is no hurry. The market will not run away from you anyway and profits will be waiting for you at every tick.
Trading the stock market is primarily a struggle with yourself... If you fight the market, you probably won't make it, right? We are in the market, we are dust.
So here - stop fighting with everyone and think that you are not the only one who is right, you are often fighting with someone else but not with yourself before you start talking. Try trolling and communicating normally. I am surprised that you have not decided that I am trolling you. Accept criticism normally, listen to people, or you carry your opinion like a flag in front of you. I screwed up during the last week. I lost money... It's my fault, I'm a dumbass. I'm not fighting those around me, I'm fighting myself. I try to hear those who do better than me, I do not always understand, I missed the moon (again, you moron).
They do not tell everybody what to do and nobody has to do what they say, they give their opinion. Thanks to them, but you and I do not hear and cannot trade steadily in the black... right ... I worked for an investor for two years, he earned $1,500 a month and a half a month consistently - nice guy.
Teacher, aren't you being watched everywhere...? Take a good look, there are enemies everywhere...
Well, Sensei, can we make it to 55 today?))
http://ria.ru/economy/20150205/1046044774.html
How many times do I have to tell you! For conspiracy's sake, you be the teacher and I be the troll. Not a watchdog, but a troll in general! (at work(((), 5650 is a nonki ))))
Ahmet?
Ahmet went to war now his brother Abdullah!
And the dude wrote you all the right things, think about it.