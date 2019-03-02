FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 7
i would drink to the chif in 8 farts))))
i wonder if the chifovars will let the eurik off the leash?
The index is still up to 92. As long as it does not go there, it will not be worth waiting for a serious correction in the euro.
О! The latest toy on the lokas. Test on M1 from 1.07.14 to 31.12.14. Initial deposit 100,000.
It does not need money, I mean the balance is almost immediately out, i.e. spent, i.e. in minus. We work at the expense of equity.
Oh bummer))))
))))
Any kitchen will kick ass))))
And we'll rank the kitchens then
Congratulations on parity !!!!!!!!!!!
That's not me.
there, then.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QVUxlZJHXwo
puppet song
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KeAph-5qSsc
121.08
1885 Euro detected ))))
cme
call + premium
put - premium